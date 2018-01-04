Woman arrested for alleged injury to a child

A Wichita Falls woman is behind bars accused of injuring a child.

Around 11:46 a.m. on Wednesday, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were called out to the 1200 block of North 5th Street in reference to a possible injury of a child.

When officers arrived on the scene, a witness told them Kristina Lopez, 35, strike the victim with her foot and then hit the victim with a broomstick in the minor's arm.

The witness said she was a care provider for the suspect and did not feel comfortable leaving the victim at the home with the suspect.

Police then spoke with the victim who corroborated the witness account of what took place. Lopez was arrested and taken to the Wichita Co. Jail charged with Injury to a Child.

As of Thursday morning, a bond had not been set.

