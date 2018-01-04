Upscale apartments coming to downtown WF - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Upscale apartments coming to downtown WF

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Ten upscale apartments are being built in the old Brown Building at 901 9th Street in downtown Wichita Falls.

Building owner Anthony Patterson says he decided to do the project because currently there aren’t many upscale apartments in the Central Business District. He also wants to be part of the movement he sees happening.

Patterson is hoping the project is complete by September at the latest.

