Jury duty scam popping up in Wichita Co.

The Wichita County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a familiar scam that is making its rounds in the Texoma area.

Scammers are calling residents saying they have missed jury duty and a warrant has been issued for their arrest.

The scammers claim they are a deputy with the WCSO and the warrant needs to be taken care of immediately or someone will come arrest the victim and take them to jail.

The caller tells the victims to go to a store and purchase a large number of prepaid debit cards and relay the cards' information over the phone.

The WCSO wants to remind the public they will not contact you over the phone if you have missed jury duty or if you have a warrant for your arrest. You will be contacted by mail for jury request or missing a court date. You will never be asked to process payments over the phone.

If you are contacted by someone claiming to be from the WCSO and have questions regarding the legitimacy of the information, hang up and call (940) 766-8100 ext. 8170.

