O-negative blood donors needed in Texas

If you have ever thought about donating blood now is the time.

The Texas Blood Institute said its O-negative blood inventory took a hit during the holidays and there is currently only a one day supply for patients who need it.

With many Texomans returning from winter vacation the Texas Blood Institute is asking for you to consider donating blood. All donors will receive a long-sleeve winter t-shirt to keep warm at temperatures drop during the winter months.

To make your appointment you can click here or call 1-877-340-8777. The Texas Blood Institute in Wichita Falls is located at 3709 Gregory Street, Suite 109.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved