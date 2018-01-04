Chase ends with arrest in north Wichita Falls

Forecasters predict record-breaking cold air and strong winds from the mid-Atlantic to New England on Friday, with the frigid weather hanging around through the weekend.
The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.
Leaders in Graham are working to fight the war on drugs in their city.
Over 65 pounds of liquid methamphetamine was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.
In the newly released book, Stephen Bannon, described a meeting between Donald Trump, Jr. and Russians during the campaign as "treasonous.”
