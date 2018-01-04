Chase ends with arrest in north Wichita Falls

Newschannel 6 crews were on the scene Thursday afternoon following a chase in Wichita Falls.

The suspect vehicle crashed on Maurine Street near Harlan Avenue on the north side of town near Hirschi High School and Burgess Elementary around 4 p.m.

WFPD said two people were detained at the scene but one will likely be released. The driver of the vehicle had outstanding warrants for his arrest and was taken into custody following the brief pursuit.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

