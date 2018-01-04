A Few Adjustments to the Weekend Forecast

Had to make some adjustments to the weekend forecast but all-in-all it will be mild and mostly pleasant. Today we'll make it to the upper 50s, making today the warmest day since December 21st. Today will be a sunny day with very light winds. Saturday, similar with more of a south wind. The forecasting challenge comes Sunday as a cold front sweeps through. We originally thought we'd make it to the 60s, but now 50s seem more likely. Rain chances exist with the passage of the front but its hard to commit to anything more than slight rain chances Sunday.

The first half of the next week looks mild with highs in the 60s before a strong cold front comes Thursday.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist