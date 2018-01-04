First Alert Forecast

A cloudy start to our Sunday morning. Temperatures remain in the low 50s with strong south winds and rain on the way.

Some drizzle will be possible first thing this morning. Better chances for rain arrive closer to lunch today. Scattered showers are expected through sunset with the heaviest pockets of rain expected across eastern Texoma. Keep the rain gear handy. N winds arrive later this afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph possible. We clear out moving into Monday morning.

Mostly sunny skies Monday keep us in the low to mid 50s with light NW winds after we start the day with temperatures right around freezing.

South winds return Tuesday, helping us warm into the low 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Winds increase into Wednesday. Expect gusts over 30 mph possible before another strong cold front moves through into early Thursday morning, dropping our high temperatures Thursday into the low 40s. Cloud cover lingers through Thursday afternoon before clearing into Friday. A few spotty chances of rain persist late Wednesday into early Thursday before drying out Friday. Friday temps stay in the upper 30s and low 40s under mostly sunny skies. The 40s remain into Saturday.

-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey