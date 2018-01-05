HS scores, Jan. 4: soccer and basketball - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS scores, Jan. 4: soccer and basketball

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

HS Soccer

Boys

Dr Pink Invitational - Frisco

Rider           3
EP Chapin  1
RID: Blake Beasley, Adam Canales, Colsen Welch G each

#4 WFHS   1
#7 Hebron  5
WF: Jose Luevano G

Alvarado Invitational

Graham   1
Alvarado  6

Girls

Dr Pink Invitational - Frisco

Rider    3
Reedy  0

Fish Bowl Tournament - Arlington

WFHS       2
WT White  1
WF: Alyssa Hollis, Tagen Hansen G each, Alyssa Salinas 2 A

Kennedale Tournament

Hirschi          0
Brownwood  5

Rex King Memorial - Keller Timber Creek

Burkburnett   0
Fossil Ridge  8

HS Basketball

Boys

Chickasha, OK Tournament

#7 Hirschi   66
U.S. Grant  44

Clinton, OK Tournament

Burkburnett     97
Classen SAS  54
BURK: KenDarius Horton 20 pts, Jacob Williams 15

Non-District

WF H.E.A.T.         45
Wichita Christian  60 

Girls

Clinton, OK Tournament

Burkburnett  34
Elk City        41
BURK: Eternity Jackson 29 pts

Copyright 2018 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

  • SportsMore>>

  • NFL changes concussion protocol after Savage incident

    NFL changes concussion protocol after Savage incident

    Friday, December 29 2017 12:55 PM EST2017-12-29 17:55:50 GMT
    Friday, January 5 2018 11:58 AM EST2018-01-05 16:58:20 GMT

    The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.

    The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.

  • Mustangs fall in LSC play at West Texas A&M

    Mustangs fall in LSC play at West Texas A&M

    Friday, January 5 2018 12:45 AM EST2018-01-05 05:45:09 GMT
    MSU and West Texas players get set for the opening tip Thursday / Source: KAUZMSU and West Texas players get set for the opening tip Thursday / Source: KAUZ

    Both MSU basketball teams fell on the road in Canyon against nationally-ranked teams from West Texas A&M

    Both MSU basketball teams fell on the road in Canyon against nationally-ranked teams from West Texas A&M

  • HS scores, Jan. 4: soccer and basketball

    HS scores, Jan. 4: soccer and basketball

    Friday, January 5 2018 12:00 AM EST2018-01-05 05:00:15 GMT

    Scores from opening day of high school soccer in 2018 and a light schedule of high school hoops on Thursday!

    Scores from opening day of high school soccer in 2018 and a light schedule of high school hoops on Thursday!

    •   
Powered by Frankly