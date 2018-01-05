US employers add 148,000 jobs, jobless rate stays 4.1 pct.

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
AP Economics Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. employers added 148,000 jobs in December, a modest gain but enough to suggest the economy entered the new year with solid momentum.
The Labor Department says the unemployment rate remained 4.1 percent for a third straight month, the lowest since 2000.
Employers added nearly 2.1 million jobs last year, enough to lower the unemployment rate from 4.7 percent a year ago. Still, average job gains have slowed to 171,000 this year from a peak of 250,000 in 2014. That typically happens when the unemployment falls to ultra-low levels and fewer people are available to be hired.
While modest, the job gains underscore the economy's continued health in its ninth year of recovery. The unemployment rate for African-Americans dropped to a record low of 6.8 percent.
A South Korean official says the two Koreas have agreed to hold their first talks in more than two years next Tuesday.
The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market
The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding
The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans
East Coast storm brings crashes, flooding and outages: A state-by-state look
A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges
Leaders in Graham are working to fight the war on drugs in their city.
The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.
Closeout sales at the affected locations will begin next week with all 103 locations shuttered by May.
Over the last year and a half Wichita Falls city leaders have agreed to spend $1.75 million on fire suppression systems downtown on ten different projects.
