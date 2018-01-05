Hospice Tree of Lights campaign totals are in

The Hospice Tree of Lights campaign wrapped up with overwhelming support in 2017.

The original goal of the campaign, that ran from November 21 to December 15, was $200,000. Hospice officials said thanks to the support of the community the goal was not only reached but surpassed.

Donations totaling more than $300,000. The money raised helps ensure Hospice of Wichita Falls can fulfill its mission of providing care, hope and support to those in need, regardless of their ability to pay.

Hospice provides grief support groups and many other programs for families who lose a loved one. For more information about Hospice of Wichita Falls and how you can donate, click here.

