Wichita Co. selects local attorney for opioid lawsuit

Wichita Co. selects local attorney for opioid lawsuit

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

On December 22nd Wichita County decided to join the lawsuit against big pharmaceutical groups due to the opioid epidemic.

On Tuesday, county commissioners finalized the details with the Altman Group who will represent them.

Wichita County is in the top ten counties regarding opioid use and there is more than one prescription for every person in the county.

