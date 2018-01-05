Sizzling With 6: Highlander Public House Lunch Specials

Chef Erik Scott with the Highlander Public House in downtown Wichita Falls joined us in the studio on Friday to talk about their daily lunch specials.

The restaurant offers a $10 lunch menu that offers a variety of dishes and the special includes a beverage. Those entree's include a salmon, New York Strip, and burger dishes.

Chef Scott also debuts a new chicken fried steak dish that is $12. He said he would be surprised if someone could eat the whole thing in one sitting.

For a closer look at our Sizzling With 6 deals to local restaurants in Texoma, click here.

