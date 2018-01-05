Texoma's Most Wanted - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma's Most Wanted

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Alton Mytavian Mackey
Black Male 
DOB: 03-29-95 
Blk/Bro 
160 Lbs. / 5'11" Tall 
Wanted For: Deadly Conduct

Deidra Sharna Embers 
Black Female 
DOB: 09-25-91
Blk/Bro 
125 Lbs. / 5'0" Tall 
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance

Calvin Luis Escalate 
Hispanic Male 
DOB: 09-01-95 
Blk/Bro 
210 Lbs. / 6'0" Tall 
Wanted For: Theft O/$30,000 - U/$50,000

Nicole Veronica O'keefe 
White Female 
DOB: 01-09-90 
Bro/Grn 
125 Lbs. / 5'03" Tall 
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance

Melvin Larry Walker 
Black Male 
DOB: 01-08-77 
Blk/Bro 
160 Lbs. / 5'09" Tall 
Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved


 

