The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Alton Mytavian Mackey

Black Male

DOB: 03-29-95

Blk/Bro

160 Lbs. / 5'11" Tall

Wanted For: Deadly Conduct

Deidra Sharna Embers

Black Female

DOB: 09-25-91

Blk/Bro

125 Lbs. / 5'0" Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance

Calvin Luis Escalate

Hispanic Male

DOB: 09-01-95

Blk/Bro

210 Lbs. / 6'0" Tall

Wanted For: Theft O/$30,000 - U/$50,000

Nicole Veronica O'keefe

White Female

DOB: 01-09-90

Bro/Grn

125 Lbs. / 5'03" Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance

Melvin Larry Walker

Black Male

DOB: 01-08-77

Blk/Bro

160 Lbs. / 5'09" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance

