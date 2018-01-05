Winter weather calls for deworming of cattle

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension wants to remind ranchers of the spread of lice during the cold temperatures as the cattle hairs grow longer to deal with the weather.

Lice are a nuisance to cattle and can affect their eating habits.The lice may also affect their red blood cells by 75-percent.

Some signs to look out for according to Lydia Tucker store manager at Animal Health International says deworming cattle two times a year can make all the difference.

Some signs to look out if there is a lice infestation are cattle scratching, cattle losing their appetite and a change in color of their gums.

