Man sentenced to 5 years for intoxicated manslaughter

A Wichita Falls man was sentenced to five years in prison following a wreck that took the life of 33-year-old Brandon Eddington.

Danny Lee Garrett, Jr. 35, took a promise plea on Friday morning in the 89th District Court for an intoxicated manslaughter charge.

Garrett was accused of running a red light at Kell Blvd. and Taft Blvd. in May of 2016 causing an accident. Eddington was in the vehicle with him and died following the collision.

Eddington's family members had an opportunity to read a statement to Garrett in court. Eddington's wife said she hopes Garrett changes his life in prison by cleaning up and finding God.

She added the images of her husband's last breaths will never leave her. Garrett was given credit for 107 days behind bars to his sentence.

