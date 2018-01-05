Report: Texas girls found in Colorado will be placed in foster c - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Report: Texas girls found in Colorado will be placed in foster care

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: CNN) (Source: CNN)
TEXAS (KXXV) -

The missing Round Rock girls found in Colorado will be placed in foster care, the Austin American-Statesman reports

The girls, 14-year-old Lilianais Victoria Griffith and 7-year-old Luluvioletta Bandera-Margaret, were found in Colorado after being allegedly abducted by suspect Terry Allen Miles. 

Th Statesman said that the girls are returning today to Texas and that a court has granted temporary custody of the sisters to CPS. 

Miles, 44, is a person of interest in the girls' mother's death. Tonya Bates, 44, was found dead in her home of apparent blunt force trauma. Miles told the FBI that he had come home and "found" Bates dead and blamed Bates' boyfriend. Miles was a roommate of Bates. 

The Statesman also reported that Lilianais Griffith's father, Greg Griffith, said that Miles had behaved inappropriately with his daughter in the past. Griffith said that he wants to take custody of his daughter and her sister. 

The first hearing for the case is scheduled for Jan. 16 in Williamson County. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

