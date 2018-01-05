Downtown development announces new executive director

The Downtown Wichita Falls Development has a new Executive Director.

DWFD announced on its website on Friday that Wichita Falls native Jana Schmader will fill the role following Cynthia Laney's retirement in October 2017.

According to DWFD, Schmader graduated from MSU with a bachelor of Business Administration. She began her career at MSU as a marketing coordinator for the Dillard College of Business.

Schmader then joined the Arts Council Wichita Falls Area, Inc. as a director for more than five years.

She worked as a volunteer for the DWFD for the past three years serving on the Art & Soul committee and more recently the marketing subcommittee for the Downtown Development Steering Committee.

Schmader will step into her new role on Monday, January 22.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

