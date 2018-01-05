Cold front moving through but day-time temperatures stay mild

A cold front continues to push through this afternoon and evening kicking up winds to around 20 mph from the northwest. A quick shower will be possible through 8 PM but for the most part, we're done with the rain. Rain totals were not impressive with everyone getting below a tenth of an inch. Clouds will continue to clear out and temperatures will fall into the 40s by late this evening. We'll see upper 30s to start the day on Monday.

Highs stay in the upper 50s tomorrow with clear skies and into the mid 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Clouds increase on Wednesday and Thursday with a few showers possible early Thursday. Temperatures will be falling throughout the day and we'll be in the 20s by Friday morning. The end of the week into the weekend looks more like winter with highs in the 40s.

Zach Holder, First Alert Meteorologist