Nice Warm up Followed by Cold Blast

Highs will be near 60 this afternoon despite yesterday's evenings cold front. The warmest day of the week will be Wednesday with highs in the 70s for the first time in three weeks. This week's big weather headline is centered around a strong cold front which will blast in Wednesday night. In the wake of the front, very strong north winds combines with much colder air. We're expecting wind chills in the 30s Thursday afternoon. A few snow flurries can't be ruled out. It may be colder yet Saturday with forecast high temperatures in the mid 30s.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist