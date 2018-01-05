Warmer Weekend with Light Shower Chances - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Warmer Weekend with Light Shower Chances

By Ken Johnson, Chief Broadcast Meteorologist
Milder weather will continue this weekend into at least the first part of next week. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60 both Saturday and Sunday. A cold front will bring some added clouds and possible light showers later Saturday night into Sunday. Our next shot of cold air arrives toward the end of next week. However, this next shot will not last as long as the previous cold blast. 

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist 

