Warmer Weekend with Light Shower Chances

Milder weather will continue this weekend into at least the first part of next week. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60 both Saturday and Sunday. A cold front will bring some added clouds and possible light showers later Saturday night into Sunday. Our next shot of cold air arrives toward the end of next week. However, this next shot will not last as long as the previous cold blast.
Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist
3601 Seymour Highway
Wichita Falls, TX 76309
(940) 322.6957
rhaddox@kauz.com
(940) 322-6957EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.