Texoma officials to speak with AT&T about outages

Following recurring phone outages in Texoma that have impacted some counties 911 lines Jack and Young County officials plan to meet with AT&T to try and find a solution according to the Jacksboro Herald-Gazette.

The outages were caused by a line being cut between Henrietta and Wichita Falls by construction crews.

It happened again earlier this week which makes four times in the last six week. The line carries emergency services for several southern Texoma counties.

State Representative Drew Springer will also be on hand for that meeting. Stay with Newschannel 6 for the latest on this developing story.

