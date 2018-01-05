HP issues worldwide battery recall due to fire, burn hazards

HP has announced a worldwide voluntary safety recall and replacement program for certain notebook computer and mobile workstation batteries.

These batteries have the potential to overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard to customers.

Affected batteries -- sold between December 2015 and December 2017 -- were shipped with the HP Probook 64x (G2 and G3), HP ProBook 65x (G2 and G3), HP x360 310 G2, HP ENVY m6, HP Pavilion x360, HP 11 notebook computers and HP ZBook (17 G3, 17 G4, and Studio G3) mobile workstations.

The batteries were also sold as accessories or provided as replacements through HP, or an authorized HP Service Provider.

Many of these batteries cannot be replaced by customers.

The computer maker is providing battery replacement services by an authorized technician at no cost. HP is also providing a BIOS update that places the battery in "Battery Safety Mode" so that the notebook or workstation can be safely used without the battery by connecting to an HP power adapter.

Batteries affected by this recall should immediately be put into "Battery Safety Mode."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.