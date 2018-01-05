West Texas man arrested after chase, abduction, slaying

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - West Texas authorities say a 46-year-old man is facing aggravated kidnapping, capital murder and other charges after police found the body of woman in the back of his truck at the end of a 40-mile (64 kilometer) chase.
Police say Lucio Camacho, of Muleshoe, also had the slain woman's 3-year-old child with him when he was stopped early Friday morning at a Lubbock County sheriff's roadblock.
The chase began in Post, southeast of Lubbock in Garza County, when authorities say he showed up covered in blood and tried to take a weapon from a corrections officer at a prison.
His relationship with the woman, who was stabbed in Bailey County, wasn't immediately known but police say he's not related to her child, who was unhurt.
Her name wasn't immediately released.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
When U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions approved federal prosecutions of marijuana lawbreakers, the vast majority of U.S. states that allow some form of medical marijuana were suddenly place at the risk of a...
When U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions approved federal prosecutions of marijuana lawbreakers, the vast majority of U.S. states that allow some form of medical marijuana were suddenly place at the risk of a crackdown.
Forecasters predict record-breaking cold air and strong winds from the mid-Atlantic to New England on Friday, with the frigid weather hanging around through the weekend.
Forecasters predict record-breaking cold air and strong winds from the mid-Atlantic to New England on Friday, with the frigid weather hanging around through the weekend.
Honorees included; Leann Hall, who is retiring after serving 32 years for the WFPD, and Paul Newton, who was previously awarded the department's Life-Saving Bar was promoted to sergeant.
Honorees included; Leann Hall, who is retiring after serving 32 years for the WFPD, and Paul Newton, who was previously awarded the department's Life-Saving Bar was promoted to sergeant.
While the chemicals and salt used to treat icy roads are not needed anymore following the warmer temperatures, it is still there and will not be washed away until we see a decent rain.
While the chemicals and salt used to treat icy roads are not needed anymore following the warmer temperatures, it is still there and will not be washed away until we see a decent rain.
The City of Electra is set to discuss a noise ordinance.
The City of Electra is set to discuss a noise ordinance.