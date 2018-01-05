West Texas man arrested after chase, abduction, slaying

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - West Texas authorities say a 46-year-old man is facing aggravated kidnapping, capital murder and other charges after police found the body of woman in the back of his truck at the end of a 40-mile (64 kilometer) chase.

Police say Lucio Camacho, of Muleshoe, also had the slain woman's 3-year-old child with him when he was stopped early Friday morning at a Lubbock County sheriff's roadblock.

The chase began in Post, southeast of Lubbock in Garza County, when authorities say he showed up covered in blood and tried to take a weapon from a corrections officer at a prison.

His relationship with the woman, who was stabbed in Bailey County, wasn't immediately known but police say he's not related to her child, who was unhurt.

Her name wasn't immediately released.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.