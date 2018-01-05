West Texas man arrested after chase, abduction, slaying - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

West Texas man arrested after chase, abduction, slaying

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - West Texas authorities say a 46-year-old man is facing aggravated kidnapping, capital murder and other charges after police found the body of woman in the back of his truck at the end of a 40-mile (64 kilometer) chase.

Police say Lucio Camacho, of Muleshoe, also had the slain woman's 3-year-old child with him when he was stopped early Friday morning at a Lubbock County sheriff's roadblock.

The chase began in Post, southeast of Lubbock in Garza County, when authorities say he showed up covered in blood and tried to take a weapon from a corrections officer at a prison.

His relationship with the woman, who was stabbed in Bailey County, wasn't immediately known but police say he's not related to her child, who was unhurt.

Her name wasn't immediately released.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Medical marijuana seen at risk following move by Sessions

    Medical marijuana seen at risk following move by Sessions

    Friday, January 5 2018 6:07 PM EST2018-01-05 23:07:03 GMT
    Friday, January 5 2018 8:39 PM EST2018-01-06 01:39:42 GMT

    When U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions approved federal prosecutions of marijuana lawbreakers, the vast majority of U.S. states that allow some form of medical marijuana were suddenly place at the risk of a...

    When U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions approved federal prosecutions of marijuana lawbreakers, the vast majority of U.S. states that allow some form of medical marijuana were suddenly place at the risk of a crackdown.

  • Storm gone, but cold will stick around through weekend

    Storm gone, but cold will stick around through weekend

    Friday, January 5 2018 12:56 AM EST2018-01-05 05:56:52 GMT
    Friday, January 5 2018 8:39 PM EST2018-01-06 01:39:09 GMT

    Forecasters predict record-breaking cold air and strong winds from the mid-Atlantic to New England on Friday, with the frigid weather hanging around through the weekend.

    Forecasters predict record-breaking cold air and strong winds from the mid-Atlantic to New England on Friday, with the frigid weather hanging around through the weekend.

  • WFPD hosts ceremony for retirement, promotion

    WFPD hosts ceremony for retirement, promotion

    Friday, January 5 2018 8:27 PM EST2018-01-06 01:27:39 GMT
    WFPD hosts ceremony for retirement, promotionWFPD hosts ceremony for retirement, promotion

    Honorees included; Leann Hall, who is retiring after serving 32 years for the WFPD, and Paul Newton, who was previously awarded the department's Life-Saving Bar was promoted to sergeant.

    Honorees included; Leann Hall, who is retiring after serving 32 years for the WFPD, and Paul Newton, who was previously awarded the department's Life-Saving Bar was promoted to sergeant.

    •   
Powered by Frankly