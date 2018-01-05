Accident on Brook and Kell sends one to hospital

One person was sent to the hospital and a popular intersection was shut down briefly following an accident on Friday evening.

Around 6:09 p.m. WFPD said a vehicle was in the left turning lane on Brook trying to turn onto Kell East Blvd. Officers on the scene said this vehicle had a green yield light.

The driver of the vehicle attempted to make the left turn at the same time a vehicle was coming north on Brook and the two vehicles collided.

One passenger was taken to the hospital by ambulance to be treated for minor injuries. Traffic in the area was impacted for about 30 minutes.

No other injuries were reported. The intersection opened back up around 7 p.m. for regular traffic.

