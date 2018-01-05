Electra looking at possible noise ordinance

The City of Electra is set to discuss a noise ordinance.

City Administrator Steve Bowlin told Newschannel 6 the ordinance was suggested after complaints were made about cars driving around the city with loud stereo systems.

The ordinance is in its infancy and is expected to be discussed at Tuesday's city commissioners meeting. That meeting will be underway at 5:30 p.m. in Electra.

