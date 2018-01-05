WFPD hosts ceremony for retirement, promotion

A special ceremony to celebrate promotions and retirements was held Friday morning at the Wichita Falls Police Department training center.

Honorees included; Leann Hall, who is retiring after serving 32 years for the WFPD, and Paul Newton, who was previously awarded the department's Life-Saving Bar was promoted to sergeant.

"I just love being a police officer. Doing the police work. (I) just enjoy it and look forward to many more years of doing this career," Newton said.

Newschannel 6 wants to send a huge congratulation to those officers for their service to the community.

