HS hoops highlights and scores: Jan 5

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -
Boys
District 5-5A
Denton 53 (2-1)
#20 Rider 76 (2-0)
Wichita Falls 42 (0-3)
Denton Ryan 68 (2-0)
District 8-3A
#6 Bowie 43 (2-1)
Holliday 46 (2-1)
BOW: Justin Franklin 12 pts
HOL: Noah Parker 11 pts, Matthew Griffin 10
Boyd 45 (1-2)
City View 52 (2-1)
CV: Austin Lucas 19 pts
Paradise 40 (1-2)
Henrietta 48 (2-1)
HEN: Brady Harwell/Patrick Holcomb 10 pts
Nocona 67 (2-1)
Jacksboro 48 (0-3)
District 9-2A
Munday 39 (0-3)
Archer City 68 (3-0)
AC: Jed Castles 14 pts, 13 reb
Electra
Windthorst
PPD
Seymour 51 (2-1)
Olney 30 (0-3)
Petrolia 42 (0-3)
Quanah 52 (2-1)
District 8-1A
Benjamin 92 (1-0)
Harrold 60 (0-1)
Northside 24 (0-1)
Knox City 52 (1-0)
District 21-1A
Saint Jo 44
Forestburg 47
TAPPS 1-1A
Ama. Holy Cross 34 (0-1)
Christ Academy 45 (1-0)
CA: Carson Kosub 14 pts
Chickasha, OK Tournament
#7 Hirschi 41
Cache (OK) 34
HIR: Advances to tournament championship
Clinton, OK Tournament
Burkburnett 61
#8 Millwood (OK) 56
BURK: Jacob Williams 29 pts, Jalen White 18, advances to tournament championship
Non-District
Argyle 45
Graham 35
Iowa Park 57
Gainesville 69
IP: Noah Diaz 21 pts, Will Deason 12
Childress 39
Vernon 67
VER: Brayden Williams 19 pts
Girls
District 5-5A
Denton 42 (4-1)
Rider 40 (1-3)
Wichita Falls 31 (0-5)
Denton Ryan 50 (3-1)
District 6-4A
Hirschi 52 (1-0)
Iowa Park 33 (0-1)
Graham 68 (1-0)
Vernon 46 (0-1)
GRA: Cammi Teplicek 15 pts
District 8-3A
Bowie 52 (5-0)
Holliday 33 (2-3)
BOW: Kamryn Cantwell 13 pts, Bailey Grant 12
Boyd 62 (2-3)
City View 23 (0-5)
Paradise 53 (3-1)
Henrietta 46 (0-4)
Nocona 43 (2-3)
Jacksboro 47 (4-1)
NOC: Averee Kleinhans 15 pts
District 9-2A
Munday 21 (1-4)
#13 Archer City 55 (5-0)
Electra
#5 Windthorst
PPD
#19 Seymour 53 (4-1)
Olney 39 (0-5)
Petrolia 49 (2-3)
Quanah 48 (1-4)
District 8-1A
Benjamin 98 (1-0)
Harrold 17 (0-1)
District 17-1A
Throckmorton 15 (0-1)
Newcastle 87 (1-0)
NEW: Nicole Martinez 32 pts, KC Shields 20
District 21-1A
Prairie Valley 33
Bellevue 56
Gold-Burg 29
Midway 23
Saint Jo 45
Forestburg 46
TAPPS 1-1A
Ama. Holy Cross 26 (0-1)
Christ Academy 35 (1-0)
CA: Danielle Okeke 16 pts, Lauren Spragins 10
Clinton, OK Tournament
Burkburnett 60
Guymon JV 23
BURK: Eternity Jackson 22 pts
