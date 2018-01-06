HS hoops highlights and scores: Jan 5 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS hoops highlights and scores: Jan 5

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Rider's Ty Caswell (12) works in the lane in Friday's win over Denton / Source: KAUZ Rider's Ty Caswell (12) works in the lane in Friday's win over Denton / Source: KAUZ
Boys

District 5-5A

Denton      53 (2-1)
#20 Rider  76 (2-0)

Wichita Falls  42 (0-3)
Denton Ryan  68 (2-0)

District 8-3A

#6 Bowie  43 (2-1)
Holliday    46 (2-1)
BOW: Justin Franklin 12 pts
HOL: Noah Parker 11 pts, Matthew Griffin 10

Boyd         45 (1-2)
City View  52 (2-1)
CV: Austin Lucas 19 pts

Paradise  40 (1-2)
Henrietta  48 (2-1)
HEN: Brady Harwell/Patrick Holcomb 10 pts

Nocona      67 (2-1)
Jacksboro  48 (0-3)

District 9-2A

Munday       39 (0-3)
Archer City  68 (3-0)
AC: Jed Castles 14 pts, 13 reb

Electra
Windthorst
PPD

Seymour  51 (2-1)
Olney       30 (0-3)

Petrolia   42 (0-3)
Quanah  52 (2-1)

District 8-1A

Benjamin  92 (1-0)
Harrold     60 (0-1)

Northside   24 (0-1)
Knox City  52 (1-0)

District 21-1A

Saint Jo       44
Forestburg  47

TAPPS 1-1A

Ama. Holy Cross  34 (0-1)
Christ Academy    45 (1-0)
CA: Carson Kosub 14 pts

Chickasha, OK Tournament

#7 Hirschi     41
Cache (OK)  34
HIR: Advances to tournament championship

Clinton, OK Tournament

Burkburnett           61
#8 Millwood (OK)  56
BURK: Jacob Williams 29 pts, Jalen White 18, advances to tournament championship

Non-District

Argyle     45
Graham  35

Iowa Park    57
Gainesville  69
IP: Noah Diaz 21 pts, Will Deason 12

Childress  39
Vernon      67
VER: Brayden Williams 19 pts

Girls

District 5-5A

Denton  42 (4-1)
Rider     40 (1-3)

Wichita Falls   31 (0-5)
Denton Ryan  50 (3-1)

District 6-4A

Hirschi       52 (1-0)
Iowa Park  33 (0-1)

Graham  68 (1-0)
Vernon   46 (0-1)
GRA: Cammi Teplicek 15 pts

District 8-3A

Bowie     52 (5-0)
Holliday  33 (2-3)
BOW: Kamryn Cantwell 13 pts, Bailey Grant 12

Boyd         62 (2-3)
City View  23 (0-5)

Paradise   53 (3-1)
Henrietta  46 (0-4)

Nocona      43 (2-3)
Jacksboro  47 (4-1)
NOC: Averee Kleinhans 15 pts

District 9-2A

Munday              21 (1-4)
#13 Archer City  55 (5-0)

Electra
#5 Windthorst
PPD

#19 Seymour  53 (4-1)
Olney              39 (0-5)

Petrolia   49 (2-3)
Quanah  48 (1-4)

District 8-1A

Benjamin  98 (1-0)
Harrold     17 (0-1)

District 17-1A

Throckmorton  15 (0-1)
Newcastle       87 (1-0)
NEW: Nicole Martinez 32 pts, KC Shields 20

District 21-1A

Prairie Valley  33
Bellevue         56 

Gold-Burg  29
Midway      23

Saint Jo      45
Forestburg  46

TAPPS 1-1A

Ama. Holy Cross  26 (0-1)
Christ Academy    35 (1-0)
CA: Danielle Okeke 16 pts, Lauren Spragins 10

Clinton, OK Tournament

Burkburnett  60
Guymon JV  23
BURK: Eternity Jackson 22 pts

