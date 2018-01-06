HS soccer tournament scores: Jan. 5 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS soccer tournament scores: Jan. 5

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Boys

Dr. Pink Invitational - Frisco

Rider   0
Frisco  1

#4 WFHS      1
EP Del Valle  1
WF: Alex Ramirez G

#4 WFHS          0
Columbus (FL)  2 

Non-District

Burkburnett  1
Castleberry  6
BURK: A.J. Rangel G

Girls

Dr. Pink Invitational - Frisco

Rider   0
Frisco  2

Rider                   0
McKinney Boyd  2

Fish Bowl Tournament - Arlington

WFHS   2
LD Bell  1
WF: Emma Antill G, Alyssa Salinas GWG with :15 left

Rex King Memorial - Keller Timber Creek

Burkburnett       0
Permian (TC)  10

Kennedale Tournament

Hirschi        0
Ab. Wylie  10

Graham           0
Mineral Wells  5

Graham      0
Kennedale  7

