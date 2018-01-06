Planned power outage for three area communities this week

The communities of Olney, Newcastle, and Megargel will experience a planned power outage this upcoming week.

According to the Olney Enterprise, Texas-New Mexico Power plans to shut off power to these three towns in order to safely work on new equipment.

This outage is planned to happen on Wednesday, January 10th, from 12:01 a.m to 2 a.m.

The post also says that the outage could be postponed if severe weather or temperatures are present.

