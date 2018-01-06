Wichita Falls officer hospitalized, community offers up support

Officer Jeff Hughes, a 20 year veteran of the Wichita Falls Police Department celebrated his anniversary with the agency in the hospital. That is according to a Gofundmepage set up for him.

Jessica Edwards, who made the page, posted he started noticing pain in his shoulder the Wednesday before New Year's.

It says two days later he lost nearly all movement in his arms, hands, legs and feet.

According to the donation page doctors have not yet diagnosed Officer Hughes.

The Gofundmepage has raised a little less than $10,000. The goal is set at $12,000. The money raised will go to Officer Hughes and his wife to help with expenses will he is recovering in the hospital.

