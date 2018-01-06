HS Basketball highlights and scores - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Basketball highlights and scores

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Andrew Koch during intros against Holy Cross. / Source: KAUZ Andrew Koch during intros against Holy Cross. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Girls

Tapps 1A

Ama. Holy Cross  25 (0-1)
Notre Dame          56 (1-0)
ND: Ellen Parkey 12 pts, Reagan Macha 11 pts

El Paso Jesus Chapel  37 (0-1)
Wichita Christian          39 (1-0)
WC: Addi Vasquez 13 pts

Clinton,OK Tournament 

Consolation Championship 

Burkburnett   52
Clinton          33
BURK: Eternity Jackson 21 pts

Boys

Tapps 1A

Ama. Holy Cross  34 (0-1)
Notre Dame          47 (1-0)
ND: Jack Trivette 14 pts, Andrew Koch 11 pts, Chandler Winn 10 pts

El Paso Jesus Chapel  30 (0-1)
Wichita Christian          83 (1-0)
WC: Evan Findley 39 pts, 5 blks, Jackson Landes 24 pts 

 Chickasha, OK Tournament

Championship Game

#7 4A Hirschi                          60
#1 5A Northwest Classen, OK 52

Clinton, OK Tournament

Championship Game 

Burkburnett 
Elgin

