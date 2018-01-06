HS soccer tournament scores: Jan. 6 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS soccer tournament scores: Jan. 6

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys

Dr. Pink Invitational - Frisco

Rider                   0
North Mesquite   3

#4 WFHS   0
#1 Frisco Wakeland  4

Girls

Dr. Pink Invitational - Frisco

Rider               3
EP Del Valle   0
RID: Emma Baley, Emily Jackson, Haley Bragg G each 

Fish Bowl Tournament - Arlington

WFHS  1
SGP    0
WF: Emari Villalpando G

Kennedale Tournament

Mineral Wells 3
Hirschi           0

Midlothian Heritage 8
Graham                   0

Abilene Wylie 6
Graham         0

Paris 4
Hirschi 0

