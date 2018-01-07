Wichita Falls police investigate stabbing

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Wichita Falls.

They say it happened in the 600 block of Sunset Drive Saturday around 8:30 p.m.

That is when police were called out to a disturbance at that location. They say when they got there, they found a 31-year old man who had been stabbed.

Officers say all day long, there was a dispute going on between the victim and the possible suspect.

No arrests have been made.

Police say they have a suspect but are still trying to find out if it was self-defense. They are also investigating whether the victim had the right to be at that home.

The victim was taken to United Regional with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved