State Hospital to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for renovated campus

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
VERNON,TX(RNN Texoma) -

The North Texas State Hospital in Vernon will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for its renovated Victory Field campus.

The ceremony will take place Tuesday, January 9th starting at 10 a.m.

A facility tour will be available following the ceremony. 

The updated facility will be used to hold the hospital's Adolescent Forensic Program, which provides psychiatric care for adolescents.

The Victory Field campus is located at 8407 FM 433 West in Vernon.

