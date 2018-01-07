Wichita Falls branch of 1 Million Cups to kick-off this week

Wichita Falls has joined as one of the newest communities in 1 Million Cups.

The non-profit holds programs designed to allow entrepreneurs the chance to connect with the community and exchange ideas.

The kick-off for the Wichita Falls branch of 1 Million Cups will be held on Wednesday, January 10th from 9 a.m to 10 a.m at the Better-Business-Bureau located at 2107 Kemp Blvd.

The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved