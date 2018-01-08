Wichita Falls Police are searching for this week's Manhunt Monday suspect.

Cheryl Davidson, 56, is wanted for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Davidson stands five feet five inches tall and weighs 105 pounds.

If you know where she is you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to her arrest it could earn you a cash reward.

