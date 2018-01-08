Sea turtles rescued after temperatures plummet in Gulf of Mexico

395 Sea Turtles were saved in Corpus Christi and returned to the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday.

2018 started off cold across the Country. Water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico dropped to 46.4 degrees. While this is above freezing, according to the Padre Island National Seashore anytime the water is below 50 degrees it is too cold for sea turtles.



Reptiles are cold-blooded, they can't regulate their body temperature. When they are too cold they float on the surface and bask in the sun. The turtles with hypothermia were rescued because they could be hit by boats or found by predators. The 395 sea turtles were rescued, rehabilitated, and released on Sunday. The temperature in the Gulf is now 55.2 degrees.

Padre Island National Seashore says cold-stunned sea turtles are rarely caught cold twice. They can find warmer water further from shore and deeper in th ocean.

