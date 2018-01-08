BBB Bureau Briefs: Debt Consolidation

The Better Business Bureau is warning Texomans about consolidating their debt. While there are companies who want to help, others are scammers trying to get your money.

Avoid any consolidator that charges fees before the debt is settled, or pressures you to make voluntary contributions.

They may discuss a new government program to help with the debt or tell you to stop talking to your creditors.

They may refuse to send free information about services they provide or try to enroll you in a program without discussing your financial situation.

The final red flag is a demand that you pay into a debt management program before creditors have accepted into the program.

