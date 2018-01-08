Final touches to water reuse project

All of the major parts needed for the Wichita Falls indirect potable reuse project have been installed and the city is hoping to have water pumping from the River Road Wastewater Treatment Plant to Lake Arrowhead by the end of this week.

Director of Public Works Russell Schreiber says the timing couldn’t be better with drought conditions beginning show. The IPR will keep Lake Arrowhead’s levels above 60 percent 98 percent of the time.

