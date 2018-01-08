Former Rider Raider named to College Football Hall of Fame

Former Rider raider Aaron Taylor was selected Monday morning for the 2018 College Football Hall of Fame Class. After starting for three years for the Raiders, from 1990-92, he played four years for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, winning three national titles.

Here is the release from the National Football Foundation:

The only Nebraska player in history to earn All-America honors at two different positions, Aaron Taylor led the Huskers to three undefeated, national championship seasons. He becomes the 18th player from Nebraska to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

The two-time First Team All-American first earned consensus honors as a junior after making the switch to center at the beginning of the season. Taylor then moved back to his preferred position of left guard during his senior season when he claimed unanimous First Team All-America honors and the 1997 Outland Trophy as the most outstanding interior lineman in the nation. In addition to the three national championships, the three-time first team all-conference selection led Nebraska to three conference titles (Big Eight - 1994, 1995; Big 12 - 1997), as well as a Big 12 North Division title in 1996. Taylor posted 337 career pancake blocks while leading the Huskers to an impressive 49-2 overall record and a perfect 30-0 conference mark in four years.

As a senior in 1997, Taylor led Nebraska to a perfect 13-0 record and the school's third national title in four years after defeating Tennessee in the Orange Bowl. That season, he posted a then-single-season school record 137 pancake blocks while anchoring an offensive unit that led the nation in total offense, rushing and scoring. Taylor started every game of his junior season at center with the exception of the Orange Bowl win over Virginia Tech (started at left guard) as the team finished 11-2, giving him the only two losses during his four years in Lincoln. He moved into a starting role as a sophomore in 1995, earning Third Team All-America honors while guiding the Huskers to a 12-0 season and a national title after defeating Florida in the Fiesta Bowl. As a redshirt freshman in 1994, Taylor played in every game while helping the Huskers to a perfect 13-0 national championship season after a win over Miami (Fla.) in the Orange Bowl.

Taylor was selected in the seventh round of the 1998 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts, splitting the season between the Colts and Chicago Bears before retiring from the game.

The Wichita Falls, Texas, native played for College Football Hall of Fame coach Tom Osborne and alongside Hall of Famers Tommie Frazier and Grant Wistrom during his time at Nebraska. Taylor has been named to the Sports Illustrated All-Century Team, Walter Camp All-Century Team, Nebraska All-Century Team and the Big 12 10th Anniversary Team. Currently a customer care manager for Union Pacific Railroad in Omaha, Neb., he had his No. 67 jersey retired by the Huskers in 1998.

