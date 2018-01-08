Wichita Falls man caught after evading authorities in 2011

A Wichita Falls man, who has been on the run from local authorities since 2011, has been arrested.

Jeffrey Lamont Pool, 52, evaded deputies during a pursuit on July 30, 2011. According to an arrest affidavit, a Wichita Co. Sheriff's deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle Pool was driving for an expired tag.

Pool led the deputy on a chase through the downtown and east side of town reaching speeds of 76 miles per hour.

Deputies said Pool fled on foot in the 1000 block of Redwood. Deputies were not able to find him following the chase. A records check of Pool showed a parole violation out of Austin, Texas and a previous evading arrest conviction from April of 1998.

Pool is behind bars in the Wichita Co. Jail with a lengthy list of charges that include two sealed indictments for Aggravated Robbery, Evading Arrest/Detention Enhanced, Surety Off Bond for Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 and Bond Forfeiture for Possession of Marijuana.

He was booked into jail on Saturday, January 6. His combined bond is set at $926,501.

