Target in Wichita Falls getting major upgrades

Just when you thought Target could not get any better, the Wichita Falls store is scheduled to get a makeover.

Kerry Beaver, the store’s manager, said they started preparing for the remodel on Monday.

It will begin January 15 and everything in the store will be updated including the Starbucks inside. There will even be some changes to the store’s layout.

Beaver said Target shoppers are going to see a brand new store.

"We're just really excited," said Beaver. "We think it will bring some newness to Wichita Falls and a target store like they've never seen before."

Beaver said the Target will stay open its usual hours during the renovation. However, the Starbucks will be closed temporarily while it’s being remodeled and expanded. That began on Sunday, January 7.

The coffee shop will soon take up the entire food court, which they are doing away with. Beaver said the new Starbucks is expected to be finished in about a month.

He adds the store has not been remodeled in 14 years, and they are excited about the changes to come. The Target upgrade is expected to be done by mid to late April.

