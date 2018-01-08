Target in Wichita Falls getting major upgrades

Special counsel Robert Mueller's team of investigators has expressed interest in speaking with President Donald Trump as part of a probe into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.
Hurricanes, wildfires, flooding and tornadoes push the US to its highest bill ever for weather disasters last year: $306 billion.
The way police officers handle traffic stops is changing this year.
Some parts of Texoma have gone over a hundred days without seeing significant rainfall.
Just when you thought Target could not get any better, the Wichita Falls store is scheduled to get a makeover.
