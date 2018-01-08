DPS undercover operation ends with eight arrests

A DPS operation in September and October 2017 resulted in the arrest of eight people from the Texoma area.
Information is limited but according to the probable cause affidavits, Brian Deon Kornegay, 39, Rowdy Otto Raschke, 24, and Gregory Deshawn Mayo, 26, have been accused of Compelling Prostitution of a Child Younger Than 18.
Leland Girard Baldwin, 54, Joshua Taylor Arismendez, 30, Blake Lee Pendley, 24, Marcos Magdaleno Rodriguez, 36, and Edward Lawrence, 54, have been accused of Online Solicitation of a Minor.
DPS officials said all suspects were arrested during an undercover operation. All arrests are related. Stay with Newschannel 6 as we work to learn more.
