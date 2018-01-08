Mild Today, Warm and Windy Wednesday

Time is running out on mild weather. Today will be nice with mostly sunny skies and a south breeze. Highs will be in the 60s. We'll make it to the 70s Wednesday before a strong cold front comes through late Wednesday night. We expect a two stage blast of cold air at weeks end. Windy and cold is the easiest way to describe Thursday's weather with very strong north winds. Wind chills will be in the 30s all day. Even colder air will pour into Texoma for the weekend. Saturday will be bitterly cold with high temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s, even under sunny skies. As of right now, we're not expecting snow or ice to accompany the cold temperatures.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist