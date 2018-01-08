Lady Coyote soccer riding hot start to 2018

The Lady Coyotes go through drills at practice on Monday, January 8 / Source: KAUZ

After one weekend of the 2018 high school soccer season, only two Texoma teams are unbeaten -- but one of them, Hirschi's boys, hasn't played yet.

The Wichita Falls Lady Coyotes are a perfect 3-0 on the season, after three 1-goal victories in tournament play in Arlington this weekend.

Two of those games came right down to the wire, with late goals giving Old High the win.

Against L.D. Bell, they led 1-0 in the last two minutes before conceding a goal, but Alyssa Salinas put in a free kick with 15 seconds left to pick up the victory.

She earlier had both assists in a 2-1 win over Dallas W.T. White, with the winner coming with about 20 minutes remaining in that one.

The Lady Coyotes will compete in the United Invitational this weekend at Memorial Stadium and its surrounding fields.

Click on the video players to hear from Salinas and head coach Rob Woodard about the team's never-quit attitude and their success with 'set pieces' off of free kicks, which is one of Salinas's strengths.

