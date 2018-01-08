Quanah looking for new head football coach, athletic director

David Fambrough will not return as Quanah High School's head football coach and athletic director in 2018, as the school is seeking a replacement.

The Quanah ISD board meeting notes for Monday, January 8th includes, "Discussion of process to hire new Athletic Director," though the job is not yet posted on the Region 9 job board.

Fambrough had a record of 12-22 in three seasons in Quanah, but eight of those wins came in his first season and in 2017 the school missed the playoffs for the first time since 2009.

Before coming to Quanah, Fambrough led Seymour to its only state title game appearance, in 2007.

