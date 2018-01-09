Huskies rally for win, full TABC rankings for Jan. 8

Tua Tagovailoa finds DeVonta Smith for a 41-yard touchdown pass to win the game in OT.
Highlights of #6 Hirschi's big win over Decatur, and full HS hoops rankings released January 8
The Wichita Falls Lady Coyotes are a perfect 3-0 on the season, after three 1-goal victories in tournament play in Arlington this weekend
David Fambrough will not return as Quanah High School's head football coach and athletic director in 2018, as the school is seeking a replacement
By the sports transitive property, UCF beat Auburn, who beat both Georgia and Alabama, therefore should be national champs.
