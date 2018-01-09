Huskies rally for win, full TABC rankings for Jan. 8 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Huskies rally for win, full TABC rankings for Jan. 8

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Hirschi's Mark Harrell takes a steal the other way for a layup in the Huskies' 41-38 win over Decatur / Source: KAUZ Hirschi's Mark Harrell takes a steal the other way for a layup in the Huskies' 41-38 win over Decatur / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys Non-District

Decatur     38
#6 Hirschi  41
HIR: Trailed 32-28 after 3 quarters

Boys TABC Rankings

Class 5A

20. Rider 18-4 (-)

Class 4A

6. Hirschi 13-6* (+1)

Class 3A

10. Bowie 14-6 (-4)
11. Nocona 17-4 (+1)
18. Holliday 15-4 (NR)

*entering Monday's action

Girls TABC Rankings

Class 2A

5. Windthorst 19-1 (-)
13. Archer City 19-5 (-)
18. Seymour 17-5 (+1)

TAPPS 1A

4. Notre Dame 13-7 (+1)

