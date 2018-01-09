France investigating Apple's secret slowdown of old iPhones

Pokemon Go is the latest game to take the science and technology world by storm. Click for news on cybercrime, space, social media, computers and technological advances that change our lives daily.
Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship
1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to Alabama
The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.
President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internet
Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term elections
The same Californians who had to flee from huge wildfires in recent months now have to deal with hard rains that bring another type of danger.
Toyota, Honda recalling 1 million more vehicles in the US to replace defective Takata air bag inflators.
The mayor of the city of Vernon announced he will not run for re-election in May. Mayor Joe Rogers says he thinks it's time to step aside and let someone take over the seat.
New renovations mean more patients can be taken care of at the North Texas State Hospital campuses in Vernon after Tuesday's ribbon cutting at the renovated Victory Field campus.
A North Texas State Hospital patient who walked away from the hospital and was the subject of a search Monday night was taken into custody Tuesday morning.
While tech companies have not acknowledged openly that their gadgets may be addictive, some Silicon Valley insiders have begun to speak about how these technologies are designed to be addictive and to keep users' attention as long as possible.
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.
If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.
Computers have made our lives easier, but they’ve also created many new ways for thieves to steal information, money and identities.
Companies, people, governments, and non-profits are evaluating their cyber security after ransomware held information hostage across the globe.
From SpaceX stepping into the void the closed NASA Space Shuttle program to news about the planets - including a possible new large one, click here for all the news regarding space, the universe and beyond.
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram - what does this mean for communication and American's privacy?
