Oklahoma City to add police officers, firefighters to ranks

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma City intends to add 81 police officers and 39 firefighters after voters approved a quarter-cent sales tax increase and the city, separately, saw sales tax collections climb for eight consecutive months.
The additions mean the city can follow through on a 2007 pledge to build two new fire stations - one in the southeastern part of the city and the other to the southwest.
The Oklahoman reports that a study recommended that Oklahoma City have 1,311 police officers. With the additional officers, the city would be about 75 positions short. The study was based on how long it takes to respond to life-threatening emergencies plus the ability to cover shifts on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.
Voters approved the tax increase Sept. 12. The increase took effect Jan. 1.
Special counsel Robert Mueller's team of investigators has expressed interest in speaking with President Donald Trump as part of a probe into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.
The Montague County Sheriff's Office has added a new member to the staff that they hope will help the county.
Hurricanes, wildfires, flooding and tornadoes push the US to its highest bill ever for weather disasters last year: $306 billion.
The way police officers handle traffic stops is changing this year.
Some parts of Texoma have gone over a hundred days without seeing significant rainfall.
