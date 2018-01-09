Burkburnett community mourns loss of longtime pharmacist - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Burkburnett community mourns loss of longtime pharmacist

By Angie Lankford, Producer
Joe Gillespie and his wife, Anne (Source: John Gillespie) Joe Gillespie and his wife, Anne (Source: John Gillespie)
BURKBURNETT, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The city of Burkburnett is mourning after a longtime pharmacist passed away.

Joe Gillespie, 81, passed away Monday from pneumonia.

He was a pharmacist in Burkburnett for 40 years.  He worked at the Corner Drug Store and the Wal-Mart Pharmacy.

Gillespie leaves behind a wife, Anne; his son, John; his daughter Julie and two grand kids.

Visitation will be at Owens and Brumley in Burkburnett on Friday night from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

His funeral will be at First Baptist in Burkburnett at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

