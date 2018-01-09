Burkburnett community mourns loss of longtime pharmacist

The city of Burkburnett is mourning after a longtime pharmacist passed away.

Joe Gillespie, 81, passed away Monday from pneumonia.

He was a pharmacist in Burkburnett for 40 years. He worked at the Corner Drug Store and the Wal-Mart Pharmacy.

Gillespie leaves behind a wife, Anne; his son, John; his daughter Julie and two grand kids.

Visitation will be at Owens and Brumley in Burkburnett on Friday night from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

His funeral will be at First Baptist in Burkburnett at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved